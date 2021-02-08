Insider Selling: TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) CFO Sells $887,338.40 in Stock

TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) CFO Brian W. Maass sold 21,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $887,338.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TCF opened at $41.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.27. TCF Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.96 and a twelve month high of $45.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $508.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.62 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,359,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,591,000 after purchasing an additional 109,003 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,664,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,756 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,460,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,831,000 after purchasing an additional 332,170 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,772,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,409,000 after purchasing an additional 76,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,752,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,944,000 after purchasing an additional 244,845 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

