Insider Selling: Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited (ASX:PNI) Insider Sells 9,000,000 Shares of Stock

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited (ASX:PNI) insider Ian Macoun sold 9,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$9.25 ($6.61), for a total value of A$83,250,000.00 ($59,464,285.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$3.94.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.117 dividend. This is an increase from Pinnacle Investment Management Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Pinnacle Investment Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.50%.

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited operates as an investment management company in Australia. The company offers third party distribution, and fund infrastructure and support services to its affiliates and various investment managers. It also operates as a corporate trustee and responsible entity for retail and wholesale investment trusts.

