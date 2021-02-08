Insider Selling: Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) President Sells $523,212.82 in Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $523,212.82. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 127,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,338,333.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PANW stock opened at $379.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.92. The company has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $390.07.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,075.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,803,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,816 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 9.5% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,782 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,411 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $17,722,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PANW has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.56.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

