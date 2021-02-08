Insider Selling: Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) President Sells $523,212.82 in Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $523,212.82. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 127,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,338,333.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
PANW stock opened at $379.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.92. The company has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $390.07.
Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.
PANW has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.56.
About Palo Alto Networks
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?
Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.