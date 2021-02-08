Insider Selling: NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) Insider Sells 22,100 Shares of Stock

NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) insider Barry J. Simon sold 22,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $510,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,192,640 shares in the company, valued at $73,718,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NK stock traded up $3.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,194,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,953. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.31 and a beta of 2.61. NantKwest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in NantKwest during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in NantKwest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NantKwest during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in NantKwest by 522.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in NantKwest during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NantKwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

NantKwest Company Profile

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and Nant cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

