Insider Selling: Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Director Sells $32,525.00 in Stock

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $32,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,196.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Walentin Mirosh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

On Wednesday, December 16th, Walentin Mirosh sold 2,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $25,220.00.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $13.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 3.33. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The firm had revenue of $440.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 195.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,511,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,401,000 after buying an additional 1,660,970 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 91.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,785,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,849,000 after buying an additional 1,331,794 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 531.7% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,092,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,744,000 after buying an additional 919,484 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 309.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,072,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,564,000 after buying an additional 810,370 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 15.6% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,608,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,184,000 after buying an additional 488,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

MUR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank raised Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.