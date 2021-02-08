Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.36, for a total value of $13,977,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,540,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dev Ittycheria also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 7th, Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.01, for a total value of $12,110,350.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Dev Ittycheria sold 8,955 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.11, for a total value of $3,090,460.05.

On Friday, December 4th, Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.27, for a total value of $9,634,450.00.

Shares of MDB traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $410.78. The stock had a trading volume of 337,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.32 and a beta of 0.84. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.81 and a 1-year high of $419.94.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $150.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in MongoDB by 48,529.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,338,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,733,000 after purchasing an additional 22,292,952 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,556,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,084,000 after purchasing an additional 360,503 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MongoDB by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,340,000 after purchasing an additional 80,958 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in MongoDB by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 951,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,254,000 after purchasing an additional 79,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 399,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,409,000 after purchasing an additional 37,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

