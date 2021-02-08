Insider Selling: Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) CFO Sells $96,331.20 in Stock

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) CFO William Garrett Gray sold 26,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $96,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

William Garrett Gray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 22nd, William Garrett Gray sold 2,406 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $6,712.74.

Shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock opened at $3.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.64. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $238.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.66.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 8,842 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 9,759 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 14,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and Cosibelimab, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in Phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.

