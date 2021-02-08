Insider Selling: Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) COO Sells $64,730.00 in Stock

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $64,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,552,225.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE EAT opened at $65.64 on Monday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $67.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.09 and a 200-day moving average of $47.23.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $760.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.79 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Brinker International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,857,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $501,056,000 after purchasing an additional 677,698 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Brinker International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 996,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,556,000 after purchasing an additional 23,528 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brinker International by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 902,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,063,000 after purchasing an additional 447,072 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Brinker International in the third quarter worth $34,572,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brinker International by 4.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,284,000 after purchasing an additional 28,650 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

