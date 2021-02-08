Insider Selling: Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Insider Sells 26,440 Shares of Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) insider James C. Zelter sold 26,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $1,348,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Apollo Global Management stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,284,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,398. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of -60.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $55.38.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.28%.

A number of research analysts have commented on APO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apollo Global Management from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 286.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

