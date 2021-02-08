Insider Buying: Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Director Buys $24,542.20 in Stock

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Director Kevin C. Waterhouse bought 1,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.15 per share, for a total transaction of $24,542.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:ESQ opened at $22.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $175.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.24. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $26.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.99.
Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 10.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESQ. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Esquire Financial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Esquire Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.
Esquire Financial Company Profile
Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
