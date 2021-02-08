Insider Buying: Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Director Buys $24,542.20 in Stock

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Director Kevin C. Waterhouse bought 1,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.15 per share, for a total transaction of $24,542.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESQ opened at $22.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $175.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.24. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $26.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.99.

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 10.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESQ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Esquire Financial by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Esquire Financial by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Esquire Financial by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Esquire Financial by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 720,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. 48.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESQ. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Esquire Financial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Esquire Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.