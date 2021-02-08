Insider Buying: Assura Plc (AGR.L) (LON:AGR) Insider Purchases 201 Shares of Stock

Assura Plc (AGR.L) (LON:AGR) insider Jayne Cottam purchased 201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £148.74 ($194.33).

Jayne Cottam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, Jayne Cottam purchased 204 shares of Assura Plc (AGR.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £148.92 ($194.56).

LON AGR traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Monday, hitting GBX 74 ($0.97). 8,721,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,662,859. Assura Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 62.20 ($0.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 88 ($1.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.01, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The company has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 75.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 77.26.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a GBX 0.71 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. Assura Plc (AGR.L)’s payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

Assura Plc (AGR.L) Company Profile

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

