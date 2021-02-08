Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on INOV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovalon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.10.

Shares of INOV stock opened at $26.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 673.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Inovalon has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $27.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.86.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inovalon will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 7,500 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $138,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,405,879.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 239,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,362,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,996 shares of company stock worth $302,859. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

