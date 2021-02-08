Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IFNNY. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infineon Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Infineon Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Infineon Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

IFNNY stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.27. The company has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $43.55.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

