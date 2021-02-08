Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IFNNY. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infineon Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Infineon Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Infineon Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.
IFNNY stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.27. The company has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $43.55.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
