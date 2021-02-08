Independent Research Analysts Give Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) a €102.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RHM. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €101.82 ($119.79).

Get Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) alerts:

RHM opened at €88.22 ($103.79) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €87.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of €79.54. Rheinmetall AG has a fifty-two week low of €43.23 ($50.86) and a fifty-two week high of €101.40 ($119.29).

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.