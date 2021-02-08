Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) PT Raised to $214.00 at Robert W. Baird

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $210.00 to $214.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $202.18.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $202.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $224.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 39.6% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth approximately $451,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 24,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

