IG Group (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Shares Gap Down to $14.00

IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.00, but opened at $11.05. IG Group shares last traded at $10.79, with a volume of 11,100 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.81.

IG Group Company Profile

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

