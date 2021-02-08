IFP Advisors Inc Sells 520 Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWX. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 92,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 38,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DWX stock opened at $36.96 on Monday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $25.79 and a twelve month high of $40.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.29.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

