IFP Advisors Inc Has $29,000 Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 61.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WING. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 14.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter valued at $333,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 93.4% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 12.1% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter valued at $274,000.

Get Wingstop alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on WING. Northcoast Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $178.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.60.

WING opened at $155.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.56, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.38. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $170.00.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

Featured Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.