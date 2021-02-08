IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 53.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 425 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,964 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,639 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,927 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

AEM stock opened at $70.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.82 and its 200 day moving average is $75.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

