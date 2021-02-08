Ieq Capital LLC Sells 873 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 100,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,183,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VGT stock traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $373.46. 1,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,375. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $179.45 and a 1 year high of $372.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $355.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.30.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.