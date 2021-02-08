Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 1,018 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 208,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,904,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 247,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,649 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $412.40.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $404.69. 2,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,104. The company has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $455.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $418.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $415.46.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.24%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

