Idle Price Down 6% Over Last Week (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Over the last week, Idle has traded 6% lower against the dollar. Idle has a total market cap of $15.36 million and approximately $830,243.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idle token can now be bought for approximately $14.07 or 0.00032773 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00052972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.09 or 0.00172591 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00072300 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00059827 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.94 or 0.00214170 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00067270 BTC.

Idle Token Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,091,495 tokens. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . The official website for Idle is idle.finance

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

