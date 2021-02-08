IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $199.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “IDEX is poised to gain from a diversified business structure, solid product portfolio and execution abilities in the quarters ahead. Further, synergistic gains from buyouts might benefit. In fourth-quarter 2020, IDEX’s earnings and sales surpassed estimates by 3.8% and 2.1%, respectively. For 2021, end-market conditions are expected to improve. Organic sales are predicted to increase 6-8%, with revenues rising 8-10%. Earnings are expected to be $5.65-$5.95, up from $5.19 in 2019. However, the company’s earnings face headwinds from growth investments, variable compensation and higher taxes in 2021. Also, weakness in energy market will likely hurt Fluid & Metering Technologies’ performance in the year. In the past three months, IDEX's shares have underperformed the industry and are also comparatively overvalued.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of IDEX from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $183.10.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $192.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.31. IDEX has a 12-month low of $104.56 and a 12-month high of $211.71.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In related news, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,530 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $673,418.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,995.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in IDEX by 4,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

