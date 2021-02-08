Ibex Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,086 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Altria Group by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,597,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,256 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth approximately $73,863,000. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 445.2% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,995,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,652 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 16.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,257,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,787,000 after purchasing an additional 879,355 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 88.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,779,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,741,000 after purchasing an additional 835,713 shares during the period. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $42.60 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.07.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

