Ibex Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TME. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 224.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,611,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,135,000 after buying an additional 30,188,573 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at $281,888,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at $88,857,000. Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at $39,436,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,848,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,510 shares during the period.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

NYSE TME opened at $25.98 on Monday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.33.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.