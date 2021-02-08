IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Raised to $262.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $237.00 to $262.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.42) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $223.00.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC stock opened at $248.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.41. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $249.72.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The company had revenue of $848.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.45 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,737,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,121,000 after acquiring an additional 206,539 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,769,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,455,000 after buying an additional 469,440 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,809,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,333.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,562,000 after buying an additional 1,549,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

Featured Article: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.