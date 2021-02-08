Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

HRNNF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Hydro One from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hydro One and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of Hydro One stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.97. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,776. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.90 and its 200-day moving average is $21.96. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

