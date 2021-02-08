Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) EVP Sells $1,027,272.68 in Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of HBAN stock opened at $14.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.16. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.
Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 146,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 288,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 144,778 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 420,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 13,745 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 194,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 111,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 122,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HBAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.01.
About Huntington Bancshares
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).
