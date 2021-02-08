Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) EVP Sells $1,027,272.68 in Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $14.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.16. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 146,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 288,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 144,778 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 420,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 13,745 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 194,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 111,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 122,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HBAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.01.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

