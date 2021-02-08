HUNT (HUNT) Price Up 15.6% Over Last 7 Days

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 7th. In the last week, HUNT has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar. One HUNT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0902 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HUNT has a market capitalization of $9.96 million and $1.69 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HUNT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00050544 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.85 or 0.00177769 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00063428 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00062611 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00231759 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00073214 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 tokens. HUNT’s official website is hunt.town . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt

Buying and Selling HUNT

HUNT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HUNT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUNT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.