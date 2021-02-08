Hummingbird Resources (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Hummingbird Resources stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. Hummingbird Resources has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45.

About Hummingbird Resources

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company principally holds interests in the Dugbe gold project located in the Liberia; and Yanfolila gold project located in Mali.

