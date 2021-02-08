Hummingbird Resources (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Hummingbird Resources stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. Hummingbird Resources has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45.
About Hummingbird Resources
Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.