HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Hits New 1-Year High at $430.88

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $430.88 and last traded at $428.55, with a volume of 940 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $415.35.

Several analysts have weighed in on HUBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on HubSpot from $328.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on HubSpot in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on HubSpot from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on HubSpot from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on HubSpot in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.15 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $394.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.73.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.15. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $228.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total transaction of $2,910,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 661,073 shares in the company, valued at $226,344,784.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 40,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.61, for a total value of $15,664,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,657,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,166,022.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,433 shares of company stock worth $29,743,329 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 61.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in HubSpot in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

