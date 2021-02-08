HTMLCOIN (HTML) Trading 30.6% Higher This Week

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. In the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded up 30.6% against the U.S. dollar. HTMLCOIN has a total market capitalization of $3.64 million and approximately $22,153.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HTMLCOIN token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,536.07 or 1.00397062 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00032612 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $467.84 or 0.01078859 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.28 or 0.00277375 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00207664 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00073567 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 55.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001975 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00030075 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001710 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN (CRYPTO:HTML) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 tokens. HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

