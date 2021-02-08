HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,018,048 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,521 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in HP were worth $98,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in HP by 1.3% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,676 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in HP by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,057 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its position in HP by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 30,050 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in HP by 0.4% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 164,497 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in HP by 4.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,517 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $26.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.83. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $26.58. The company has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.08.

In other HP news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 256,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $6,165,939.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 602,014 shares in the company, valued at $14,490,476.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $570,325.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 444,347 shares of company stock valued at $10,445,257. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

