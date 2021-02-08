Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 560 DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,385,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,933,000 after buying an additional 75,059 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,112,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,022,000 after buying an additional 22,220 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,047,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,495,000 after buying an additional 22,715 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 99.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 705,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,211,000 after buying an additional 352,858 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 10.7% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 682,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,466,000 after buying an additional 65,792 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total transaction of $93,184.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 1,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $251,061.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,592 shares of company stock worth $595,308. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus raised shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.53.

NYSE:DTE opened at $121.72 on Monday. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $135.67. The firm has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.47 and its 200-day moving average is $120.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.89%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

