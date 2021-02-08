Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $127,000 in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KNOP. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 52.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,159 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 92,216 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the third quarter worth $149,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the third quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 8.4% during the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter.

KNOT Offshore Partners stock opened at $16.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.16. The stock has a market cap of $534.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.28. KNOT Offshore Partners LP has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $71.28 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is 115.56%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on KNOT Offshore Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut KNOT Offshore Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of sixteen shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

