Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $107,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 626 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 31,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 21,975 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. FIG Partners raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.82.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $175.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $180.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.