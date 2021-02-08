Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,732 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Intel by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after buying an additional 1,404,805 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,958,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,104,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $58.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.28. The company has a market cap of $236.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

