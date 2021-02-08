Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 4,950 S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STBA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 218.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 6,955 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 7,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&T Bancorp stock opened at $27.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 51.08 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.41. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.98 and a 52 week high of $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 4.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STBA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson cut S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

