Honda Motor (HMC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Honda Motor to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.73. Honda Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $34.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.78 billion. On average, analysts expect Honda Motor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor stock opened at $28.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Honda Motor has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $30.21.

HMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Honda Motor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

Further Reading: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.