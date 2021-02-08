HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.78

Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.78 and last traded at $40.38, with a volume of 2130 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.51.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.96. The stock has a market cap of $882.41 million, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.06.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $100.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.05 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This is a positive change from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Green bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Godfrey B. Evans sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $536,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,642,530.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 5.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,889 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in HomeStreet during the third quarter worth about $277,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the third quarter worth about $270,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 405.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 88,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 70,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the third quarter worth about $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

