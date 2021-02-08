Homeros (HMR) Achieves Market Cap of $41.58 Million

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. One Homeros token can currently be bought for $0.0938 or 0.00000216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Homeros has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. Homeros has a total market cap of $41.58 million and approximately $7.71 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Homeros alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00051158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.59 or 0.00172007 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00067546 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00058729 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00067103 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.79 or 0.00209371 BTC.

About Homeros

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,268,600 tokens. Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com

Homeros Token Trading

Homeros can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Homeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Homeros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.