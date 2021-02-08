Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Northland Securities from $4.50 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HIMX. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Himax Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised Himax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Nomura raised Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

NASDAQ:HIMX opened at $12.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.57 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.24. Himax Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $12.70.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $275.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.87 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Himax Technologies will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

