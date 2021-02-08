Helmerich & Payne (HP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Helmerich & Payne to post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. The company had revenue of $208.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect Helmerich & Payne to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $26.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average of $19.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.56.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, VP Michael Lennox sold 2,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $51,904.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,912 shares in the company, valued at $622,665.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

