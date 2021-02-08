Helium Price Tops $3.59 on Top Exchanges (HNT)

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 8th. Helium has a total market cap of $248.01 million and $1.25 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helium token can now be bought for approximately $3.59 or 0.00008296 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Helium has traded 55% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $180.22 or 0.00416920 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00008157 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00044043 BTC.

Helium Token Profile

HNT uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,158,492 tokens. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org . Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed). There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices. All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed. “

Helium Token Trading

Helium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

