HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HDELY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS HDELY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.88. 122,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,883. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $16.80. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.47.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

