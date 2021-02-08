Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to announce $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.23. Heartland Express reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heartland Express.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $155.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HTLD. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Heartland Express from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

NASDAQ HTLD opened at $18.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.35. Heartland Express has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Heartland Express in the third quarter worth about $1,581,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 56.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 45.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 397,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 124,134 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Heartland Express in the third quarter worth about $1,091,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 7.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 12,809 shares during the last quarter. 57.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Express (HTLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.