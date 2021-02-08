HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.67-1.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $729-733 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $729.74 million.HealthEquity also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HQY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Guggenheim cut shares of HealthEquity from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of HQY stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.19. 623,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,630. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.27. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,724.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. HealthEquity’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $125,125.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $449,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,759 shares of company stock worth $19,457,754 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

