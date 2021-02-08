Head-To-Head Review: Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) & (WGRP) (OTCMKTS:WGRP)

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) and (WGRP) (OTCMKTS:WGRP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mammoth Energy Services and (WGRP)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mammoth Energy Services $625.01 million 0.33 -$79.04 million N/A N/A (WGRP) $849.98 million 0.04 -$108.09 million N/A N/A

Mammoth Energy Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than (WGRP).

Profitability

This table compares Mammoth Energy Services and (WGRP)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mammoth Energy Services -52.94% -9.04% -6.20% (WGRP) N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Mammoth Energy Services and (WGRP), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mammoth Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A (WGRP) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.4% of Mammoth Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Mammoth Energy Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of (WGRP) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

(WGRP) beats Mammoth Energy Services on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, networks and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability. The Natural Sand Proppant Services segment is involved in mining, processing, and selling proppant for hydraulic fracturing; buying processed sand from suppliers on the spot market and reselling that sand; and providing logistics solutions to facilitate delivery of frac sand products. The company also offers other energy services, including contract land and directional drilling, coil tubing, pressure control, flowback, cementing, acidizing, equipment rental, crude oil hauling, and remote accommodation services. It serves government-funded utilities, private and public investor owned utilities, co-operative utilities, independent oil and natural gas producers and land-based drilling contractors in North America. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About (WGRP)

Willbros Group, Inc. is an independent contractor serving the oil, gasand power industries, providing construction, engineering and specialty services to industry and government entities worldwide. They place particular emphasis on projects in developing countries where they believe their experience gives them a competitive advantage.

