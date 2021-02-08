Head-To-Head Comparison: Braskem (NYSE:BAK) & New Oriental Energy & Chemical (OTCMKTS:NOEC)

New Oriental Energy & Chemical (OTCMKTS:NOEC) and Braskem (NYSE:BAK) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Braskem shares are held by institutional investors. 51.4% of New Oriental Energy & Chemical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Braskem shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares New Oriental Energy & Chemical and Braskem’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Oriental Energy & Chemical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Braskem $12.72 billion 0.34 -$643.89 million ($1.71) -6.35

New Oriental Energy & Chemical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Braskem.

Volatility & Risk

New Oriental Energy & Chemical has a beta of -0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braskem has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for New Oriental Energy & Chemical and Braskem, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Oriental Energy & Chemical 0 0 0 0 N/A Braskem 0 3 2 0 2.40

Profitability

This table compares New Oriental Energy & Chemical and Braskem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Oriental Energy & Chemical N/A N/A N/A Braskem -20.56% -962.43% -13.59%

New Oriental Energy & Chemical Company Profile

New Oriental Energy & Chemical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of fertilizer and chemical products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers urea and coal-based chemicals, including ammonium bicarbonate and liquid ammonia used for nitrogenous fertilizers, and as a raw material for chemical products. It also provides methanol used in the production of medicines, pesticides, dyes, plastics, synthetic proteins, fibers, formaldehydes, and methyl ether, as well as a component of a type of new fuel. In addition, the company offers dimethyl ether used as an additive for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and non-industrial fuel substitute to LPG for residential and automotive uses; as a refrigerant for refrigerators and air conditioners; as a chemical feedstock for the production of acetic acid, acetate, and hydrocyanic acid; and in the production of pesticides and cosmetics, as well as everyday chemical products, such as detergent and hair gel. The company serves chemical, pharmaceutical, light, and textile industries. New Oriental Energy & Chemical Corp. sells its products primarily through regional distributors. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Xinyang, the People's Republic of China.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers. The Polyolefins segment produces and sells polyethylene and polypropylene. The Vinyls segment produces and sells polyvinyl chloride, caustic soda, and chloride. The United States and Europe segment produces and sells polypropylene in the United States and Europe. The Mexico segment produces and sells ethylene, high-density polyethylene, and low-density polyethylene in Mexico. The company also manufactures, sells, imports, and exports chemicals, petrochemicals, and fuels; produces, supplies, and sells utilities, such as steam, water, compressed air, and industrial gases; and provides industrial services. The company was formerly known as Copene PetroquÃ­mica do Nordeste S.A. and changed its name to Braskem S.A. in 2002. Braskem S.A. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

