Head-To-Head Analysis: NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) versus Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI)

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) and NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovoCure has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hancock Jaffe Laboratories and NovoCure’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hancock Jaffe Laboratories $30,000.00 842.29 -$7.63 million N/A N/A NovoCure $351.32 million 50.95 -$7.23 million ($0.07) -2,512.14

NovoCure has higher revenue and earnings than Hancock Jaffe Laboratories.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories and NovoCure, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hancock Jaffe Laboratories 0 0 1 0 3.00 NovoCure 1 4 4 0 2.33

NovoCure has a consensus target price of $126.00, suggesting a potential downside of 28.35%. Given NovoCure’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NovoCure is more favorable than Hancock Jaffe Laboratories.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.1% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.1% of NovoCure shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of NovoCure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hancock Jaffe Laboratories and NovoCure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hancock Jaffe Laboratories N/A -459.46% -166.13% NovoCure 4.26% 7.40% 3.94%

Summary

NovoCure beats Hancock Jaffe Laboratories on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Company Profile

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc., a medical device company, develops and sells tissue based solutions for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease in the United States and Europe. It develops and manufactures bioprosthetic implantable devices for cardiovascular diseases, including the VenoValve, a porcine based device to be surgically implanted in the deep venous system of the leg to treat reflux associated with chronic venous insufficiency; and the CoreoGraft, a bovine based off the shelf conduit to be used to revascularize the heart during coronary artery bypass graft surgeries. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Leman Cardiovascular SA.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma. It is also developing products that are in Phase 2 pilot and Phase 3 pivotal trials for brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, liver cancer, and mesothelioma. The company markets its products in the European Union, Japan, and internationally. It has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with MSD to evaluate tumor treating fields together with KEYTRUDA, an anti-PD-1 therapy; and a strategic alliance with the NYU Grossman School of Medicine's Department of Radiation Oncology that provides a framework for preclinical and clinical development projects studying Tumor Treating Fields. NovoCure Limited was founded in 2000 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

